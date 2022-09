© Twitter @RadioGenova



Italian farmers reportedly gathered in Caserta to protest the forced slaughter of cattle and the energy price increase on Tuesday, September 13.Footage of the Italian farmers' protest following the forced slaughter of cattle and the increase in energy prices was shared on Twitter:"Italian farmers also rise up. Hundreds of tractors block Caserta en masse to protest against the forced slaughter of 140,000 head of cattle and the increase in energy prices.""We want dignity and respect!"The news of the Italian farmers' protest follows various videos of farmer protests in the Netherlands that have shown alleged police violence and arrests of participating protesters. The mass farmers protests seenthem to reduce their nitrogen fertiliser compounds, leading toThe, as the anti-government movement continues.Video footage of police seemingly beating farmers protesters in Almelo, Netherlands on Monday August 1, has begun to circulate on social media: