Revelation that heir to throne is routinely sent confidential papers comes after three-year freedom of information battle.Prince Charles has been receiving confidential cabinet papers for decades, giving him access to the inner workings of British government, according to a Whitehall manual released after a three-year freedom of information battle.Confirmation of the circulation of cabinet files to Charles is detailed in the cabinet's "precedent book", which until now has been kept in a locked cupboard within a locked office in a secured corridor inside the Cabinet Office.The government fought the release of the information following a request by Republic, the campaign for an elected head of state, which has called on David Cameron to end the practice.Paul Flynn, a member of the Commons public administration and constitutional affairs committee, said Charles's access to cabinet papers was "a considerable surprise" and called for a parliamentary investigation."He is not just a figurehead, he has become a participant in national debate and there is no control over his lobbying," Flynn said. "This means that he is not only the most influential lobbyist, but the best informed and he is lobbying for his own interests, which are not always benign or sensible." Cabinet papers contain sensitive draft legislation at the stage when it is shared between secretaries of state for the first time and the papers of cabinet committees, such as those that currently examine issues including constitutional reform, economic affairs, Europe, home affairs, public expenditure and national security.The Guardian understands that the highly confidential papers are handled by Charles and his principal private secretary, Clive Alderton.During an information tribunal hearing in June, Lord Butler, the cabinet secretary from 1988 to 1998, argued against the release of the precedent book on behalf of the Cabinet Office, stating: "There is a very strong public interest in preserving the confidentiality of communications between the government and members of the royal household on sensitive constitutional matters."But His Honour Judge Shanks ruled that part of the book must be released. A chapter on "Relations with Buckingham Palace" and examples of specific communications between the Queen and the cabinet secretary remains withheld.The precedent book is intended as a working guide to cabinet procedure and the chapters released date from 1992, but have not been amended since.In 2013, the government lost a separate freedom of information case and had to reveal details of how Charles enjoys a little-known veto over draft legislation that affects his private interests.