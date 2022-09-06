At least 4 people have died in flash floods after two days of heavy rainfall in the state of Nuevo León, Mexico.The rainfall began on 03 September 2022, with the heaviest falling on 05 September when the city ofFlash floods struck across several municipalities in the area, damaging roads and buildings. Classes were suspended. Around 350 homes were damaged in several neighbourhoods in and around the state capital Monterrey, including Cadereyta Jiménez and Juárez municipalities. Civil Protection helped to evacuate around 200 residents from flooded homes in Cadereyta Jiménez. Firefighters and Nuevo León Civil Protection rescued 8 adults and 2 children from flooded areas along the La Silla river in Guadalupe.Flooding caused chaos on roads around the affected area and emergency teams helped to rescue the occupants of 95 vehicles trapped in flood waters. State Civil Protection reported 4 people died when a vehicle was swept off the Allende-Cadereyta highway near the village of Barranquito in Cadereyta Jiménez municipality. One person was also reported missing after a motorcycle was swept away in the Barrio del Prado neighbourhood in Monterrey.The heavy rain helped replenish local reservoirs which had suffered after a year of drought in the state. Restrictions on drinking water remained in place however.