© Matt Loewen
Ash plume from the North Cerberus crater at Semisopochnoi 9 minutes after the start of the eruption.

In the last week, the alert level was raised at several volcanoes surrounded by densely populated cities. These include Mount Mayon in the Philippines and Karthala in Comoros which both had their alert levels raised. Also, two new volcanic eruptions began this week; one in the United States and one in Russia. This video will discuss these volcano related news stories, as told and analyzed by a volcanologist.