© Amjali Nair/MSNBC/Getty Images



Forgiving student loan debt will cost between $300 billion and $980 billion over 10 years, according to a new analysis, with the majority of relief going toward borrowers in the top 60% of earners.The Penn Wharton Budget Model estimate was released Tuesday ahead of President Joe Biden's long-anticipated decision as soon as this week on whether to forgive some student loan debt.that's become a political liability for Biden and his fellow Democrats.The Penn Wharton budget group, based out of the University of Pennsylvania and run by a top former Treasury official under Republican President George W. Bush, is influential with key Capitol Hill lawmakers, including Democratic Senator Joe Manchin.Biden allies and debt-relief advocates expect the administration to extend its current pause on student loan repayment through the end of the year, while also announcing plans toInside the administration, there has been discussion in recent weeks on forgiving a higher amount of debt for low-income borrowers who have received Pell grants, according to people familiar with the discussions.During the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden urged Congress to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt, while progressive lawmakers, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, and civil rights groups such as the NAACP are pressing him to forgive at least $50,000.Loan forgiveness has become a tricky issue for the White House, as it tries to appeal to younger voters ahead of the midterms, whilePenn Wharton estimates a one-time maximum debt forgiveness of $10,000 per borrower would cost roughlyif the relief is limited to those with incomes less than $125,000. The cost increases toif the program is continued over a decade.