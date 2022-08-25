© BPBD Sorong City



West Papua Province, Indonesia

Sumatra Island, Indonesia

Heavy rainfall has taken its toll in western and eastern parts of Indonesia over the last few days. At least 3 people have died in floods and landslides in West Papua Province on New Guinea Island, while flooding in provinces of Sumatra Island has affected over 35,000 people.Torrential rain from 21 August 2022 caused flooding and landslides in several sub-districts of Sorong City in West Papua Province.Disaster authorities reported 3 people died when a house was buried by a landslide in Sorong City. Six people were seriously injured and four people suffered minor injuries. Flooding has also affected wide areas, with a reported 1,025 homes damaged. Around 2,000 people have evacuated their homes and moved to relief camps and or to stay with friends or relatives.As of 25 August, disaster authorities including the Sorong City Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) were still evacuating some residents, as well as distributing relief supplies, working on clean-up operations and carrying out damage assessments.Heavy rainfall affected Sumatra Island, Indonesia, from 17 August 2022 causing floods and landslides. Affected areas included Bengkulu City in Bengkulu Province, and Deli Serdang and Asahan Regencies and Binjai and Medan cities in North Sumatra Province.causing floods which affected over 5,000 people. on the same day flooding struck areas of Asahan Regency and Binjai City in North Sumatra Province, affecting over 9,000 people.Earlier flooding struck parts of Medan City on 18 August, damaging over 6,000 buildings and affecting over 25,000 residents. Around the same time flooding was also reported in Deli Serdang Regency, with over 2,500 people affected.