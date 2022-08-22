In the letter, the Minister raised multiple complaints from Saskatchewan farmers that raised "serious concerns about Government of Canada employees, in clearly marked Government of Canada vehicles, trespassing on private lands." The farmers reporting these trespasses made clear that these government agents did not request permission to access the land and were not in any other manner given consent to access it.
Minister Cockrill further pointed out to the Trudeau government that these actions constitute a breach of the Saskatchewan Trespass to Property Act, and warned that these actions could carry with them serious penalties, including fines of up to $200,000 and up to six months in prison.
By sending this letter, the Saskatchewan government has provided a clear order to the Trudeau government to cease and desist with any unlawful trespasses and warned them that should it continue, their employees could face arrest and prosecution.
What is more concerning to some than the actual trespass are the motivations of the federal agents. According to the land owners who confronted the federal agents trespassing on their land, they were told that the purpose of them being there was to test the water in the farmers' dugouts to measure nitrate levels.
Comment: Levels which will likely differ significantly depending on the time of year.
For those following recent news in the agricultural world, this is being seen as connected to the Trudeau government's recently announced policy to reduce the use of fertilizer on Canadian farms by 30%.
Comment: Policy which has no basis in a reality, and is actually a threat to human life.
This policy has been widely criticized by farmers across the country and by provincial governments in the Western provinces.
Some observers have said that there is reason to suspect that these actions are the first steps in replicating the attacks on farmers that have provoked widespread unrest in the Netherlands and other places in Europe.
Comment: It's not just in Europe, because Sri Lanka only very recently trialled something similar, and the result was a country that was formerly self-sufficient in rice now relies on expensive imports, its government also collapsed shortly after. A similar attack on farmers can also be seen in other Western allies, such as Japan. Notably, those aligned with the multipolar world are avoiding such incredibly self-destructive policies.
While the federal government has not yet confirmed it, there is speculation that the water sampling we now know is underway, will be used as baseline measurements to enforce reductions in fertilizer usage going forward.
Comment: Except that this year there was a fertilizer shortage and so farmers were forced to use less than usual, which means that even if the shortage were remedied, the government's proposed baseline will be significantly lower than the true average, and, in turn, farmers will be restricted by a warped baseline that will inevitably result in an even lower crop yield than usual.
All of these factors have led Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe to demand an explanation from the Trudeau government as to what exactly they were up to.
Comment: Whilst seeing pushback like this gives one reason to be hopeful, when one considers the lockdowns; the Canadian government's totalitarian crackdown on trucker protests; as well as the draconian response to farmers in other Western nations, it seems more likely that the establishment will abuse every avenue possible in order to further their nefarious agenda: Farmer protests spread across the globe