'GREATEST RESPONSIBILITY'

In response to Reuters questions, a spokesperson for the LDP did not directly address the issue of the party's support among farmers. The spokesperson said the LDP was striving to ensure all citizens understand its policies, not only those involved in agriculture, and referred Reuters to its election manifesto, which includes a pledge to ease the impact of higher fuel, feed and fertiliser prices, without providing further details.and a lower-house representative from Yamagata, told party supporters in April. "We're in for an extremely tough fight."Public support for, a Jiji Press poll showed this month.Abe's embrace of a landmark trans-Pacific trade deal in 2013, which Japan formally signed five years later, damaged the LDP's support in the rice-growing north, farmers and analysts said. Yamagata is one of a handful of prefectures that does not have LDP lawmakers in the upper house, although all three of its representatives in the lower house are from the party.said Toshihiro Ooyama, a 12th generation farmer who heads the agricultural cooperative in Yamagata city.The cooperatives lobby on behalf of their members and invest farmers' savings through the Norinchukin Bank, which has US$756 billion in assets and is a major player in global financial markets.JA Group declined to comment on farmers' support for the LDP. It said that. It referred Reuters to a seven-page policy proposal issued last month, which called for measures to ease the strain on farmers, including government support to expand domestic production of crops used for feed.Some economists say ageing Japan can no longer afford to give big support to farmers. Yet without that support, the LDP may lose its grip on a key group of voters."The LDP will just hit a wall," in Yamagata if it does not extend more help to farmers, said 57-year-old Kazuharu Igarashi.At his hog shed in Tsuruoka, near the Sea of Japan,Like Hirao, he said he is leaning in the coming election toward the incumbent candidate, Yasue Funayama of the centrist Democratic Party for the People. A former farm ministry bureaucrat, she favours European-style guaranteed minimum incomes for rice farmers."The government says rice is at the heart of our culture and the people's staple food, but production has been liberalised," Funayama told Reuters in an interview at her office in Tokyo. "The government has abandoned its greatest responsibility."Given Funayama's popularity, the LDP considered not fielding a candidate against her, a person familiar with the party's thinking told Reuters. It only named one with some six weeks left before the Jul 10 vote. The LDP declined to comment on whether it had considered not running a candidate in Yamagata in the upcoming election.To be sure, there can be many issues impacting howvote, especially as"There is such a wide variation among the farming population," said Kay Shimizu, a research assistant professor of political science at the University of Pittsburgh who co-authored a book about Japanese farming and the JA cooperatives.