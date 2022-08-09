© Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP



"In the Voznesensk area of the Nikolaev region an arsenal that stored 45,000 tons of ammunition recently supplied to the Ukrainian Armed Forces by NATO countries has been destroyed."

The Russian military has taken out a depot in southern Ukraine that stored NATO-supplied ammunition, the Defense Ministry claimed on Sunday.The ministry added that Russian forces eliminated five other ammo depots.Meanwhile, thethe ministry's statement read.Moscow's forces, the ministry continued, also used high-precision air-based missiles to attack a howitzer battery of Ukraine's 95th Air Assault Brigade in the village of Dzerzhinsk in the DPR. According to the statement, the strike killed up to 70 service members, destroyed three 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled guns and four vehicles.The Russian Defense Ministry noted that faced with high losses, "the regime of [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky is taking measures to make up for the shortage of military personnel" in Donbass.On Tuesday, Zelensky said that the fighting in Donbass was "hell," claiming that Kiev's military remained heavily outgunned and even outnumbered by Russia.in particular the HIMARS rocket launchers.Moscow has repeatedly warned the West against sending weapons to Kiev, saying it only prolongs the conflict, increases the number of casualties, and will result in long-term consequences.