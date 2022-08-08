Strong thunderstorms struck in the afternoon in the Sicilian hinterland. The most critical situation in Caltanissetta and San Cataldo where it rained heavily for about an hour starting at 3pm. In a few minutes the fire department received dozens of requests for intervention for fallen trees, blown manholes and flooded houses.Rain, wind and hail caused many trees to fall even in the heart of the city. In particular, trees also fell on several cars in the Gurra Savarino district and in via Stazzone. Many people contacted the firefighters for the flooding of their homes in Caltanissetta in viale Luigi Monaco and via Due Fontane and in San Catalto in via Babbaurra.