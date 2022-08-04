Heavy rain since the start of August has caused flooding and landslides in Sri Lanka. As of 03 August at least 3 people had lost their lives and 2,374 were displaced.One person is also missing in floods in Pasbagekorale in Kandy District, which have affected 3,398 residents. Severe weather has also affected other districts, in particular Rathnapura, Kegalle, Galle and Hambantota.with 2,374 people displaced from their homes and moved to relief centres. Over 300 homes have been damaged. Schools have been closed and rail transport suspended.Troops from the Sri Lanka Army have been deployed to some of the affected areas, helping evacuated those at risk in Kandy, Kalutara and Nuwara Eliya districts.Severe weather affected parts of the country in late May and early June this year.