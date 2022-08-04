FLOODS

Due to the heavy rain in many parts of the island, warnings of landslides, landslides and large rockfalls have been issued in 8 districts.
Heavy rain since the start of August has caused flooding and landslides in Sri Lanka. As of 03 August at least 3 people had lost their lives and 2,374 were displaced.

Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology reported 243.2 mm of rain fell in Norton in Nuwara Eliya District in 24 hours to 02 August 2022. The flooding day 212 mm of rain was recorded at the weather station near the Canyon Reservoir Dam, also in Nuwara Eliya District.

The country's Disaster Management Center (DMC) reported on 03 August that 3 people lost their lives in a landslide in Ambagamuwa in Nuwara Eliya District, where 3 people are still missing. One person is also missing in floods in Pasbagekorale in Kandy District, which have affected 3,398 residents. Severe weather has also affected other districts, in particular Rathnapura, Kegalle, Galle and Hambantota.



A total of 12,289 people have been affected by the severe weather, with 2,374 people displaced from their homes and moved to relief centres. Over 300 homes have been damaged. Schools have been closed and rail transport suspended.

Troops from the Sri Lanka Army have been deployed to some of the affected areas, helping evacuated those at risk in Kandy, Kalutara and Nuwara Eliya districts.

Severe weather affected parts of the country in late May and early June this year.