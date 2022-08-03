A shepherd and 50 buffaloes were killed in a lightning strike at Injari panchayat in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Seetarama Raju district on Wednesday.The deceased shepherd was identified as Vantala Sunny Babu (32), a resident of Jamadangi village.He is survived by his wife, two children, and parents.According to sources, Sunny Babu took his cattle to a nearby hill when the lightning struck them.— 14 buffaloes and 10 goats.