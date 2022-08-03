LIGHT
A shepherd and 50 buffaloes were killed in a lightning strike at Injari panchayat in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Seetarama Raju district on Wednesday.

The deceased shepherd was identified as Vantala Sunny Babu (32), a resident of Jamadangi village.

He is survived by his wife, two children, and parents.

According to sources, Sunny Babu took his cattle to a nearby hill when the lightning struck them.

In another incident, lightning struck 24 animals — 14 buffaloes and 10 goats.