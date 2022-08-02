© Julius Mucunguzi



© Uganda Police Force



Catastrophic flooding and landslides in the Eastern Region of Uganda have left at least 10 dead and hundreds homeless after heavy rain caused rivers to overflow.Uganda Police Force said flooding and landslides struck following heavy rain on the slopes of Mount Elgon late on 30 July 2022. Areas of Mbale, Kapchorwa and Sironko Districts in Eastern Region have all been severely affected.Uganda Red Cross said several rivers including the Nabuyonga and Namatala overflowed in in Mbale District. According to Uganda Police Force, the floods caused extensive property damage, especially in areas of Namakwekwe and areas of Mbale City whereUganda National Roads Authority reported floods and mudslides had cut several roads including the Mbale—Nkokonjeru Road and the Mbale—Soroti Road.Teams from the Red Cross are working with the community and district disaster management committees of the affected areas to support the victims. However, Red Cross said rescue efforts in some of the areas are futile since the roads are impassable.Uganda's Prime Minister, the Rt. Hon. Nabbanja Robinah, visited Mbale to assess the damage.