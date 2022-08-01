Julius Mucunguzi, Advisor and Head of Communications at the Office of the Prime Minister, distributed aerial photos of the floods
Julius Mucunguzi, Advisor and Head of Communications at the Office of the Prime Minister, distributed aerial photos of the floods
Catastrophic flooding and landslides in the Eastern Region of Uganda have left at least 10 dead and hundreds homeless after heavy rain caused rivers to overflow.

Uganda Police Force said flooding and landslides struck following heavy rain on the slopes of Mount Elgon late on 30 July 2022. Areas of Mbale, Kapchorwa and Sironko Districts in Eastern Region have all been severely affected. Houses were submerged and crops and roads wiped out.

Uganda Red Cross said several rivers including the Nabuyonga and Namatala overflowed in in Mbale District. According to Uganda Police Force, the floods caused extensive property damage, especially in areas of Namakwekwe and areas of Mbale City where several vehicles and an unknown number of occupants were swept away.



Uganda National Roads Authority reported floods and mudslides had cut several roads including the Mbale—Nkokonjeru Road and the Mbale—Soroti Road.

As of 31 July, Uganda Red Cross reported 7 fatalities in Mbale and 3 in Kapchorwa. More are feared missing and the death toll is likely to rise.

Teams from the Red Cross are working with the community and district disaster management committees of the affected areas to support the victims. However, Red Cross said rescue efforts in some of the areas are futile since the roads are impassable.

Uganda's Prime Minister, the Rt. Hon. Nabbanja Robinah, visited Mbale to assess the damage.


