FLOOD
Several wadis and a dam in Ras Al Khaimah overflowed after heavy rains hit the country on Wednesday.

New videos tweeted by Storm Centre showed sweeping waters in many areas of the emirate, with footage from Wadi Al Bayh being one of the most dramatic.

Heavy rains, as seen below in Ras Al Khaimah's Khor Khawair region, battered many parts of the country on Wednesday.