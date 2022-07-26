© Croix-Rouge Centrafricaine



According to local media reports, heavy rain and flash flooding affected the capital Bangui and surrounding areas.Six people were taken to hospital to be treated for injuries sustained during the severe weather. Around 250 homes collapsed and many more were damaged or flooded, leaving thousands homeless. Some of those left homeless took refuge in religious buildings or schools. There were no reports that the Ubangi River had broken its banks.Further north in Haute-Kotto prefecture, heavy rain caused the walls of a house to collapse in Bria, leaving one person dead and 3 injured.The government and Red Cross are carrying out full damage assessments and the numbers of affected could increase.Bangui saw severe flooding in May last year, and again in August. Lack of an adequate drainage system and channels often blocked with waste and garbage increase the risk of flooding in the city.Flooding from overflowing rivers from October 2019 affected over 100,000 people in Bangui and in the prefectures of Basse-Kotto, Lobaye, Mbomou, Nana-Gribizi, Ombella M'Poko, Ouaka and Ouham.