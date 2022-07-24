Flash floods sweep cars in Sochi, a Black Sea city.In Southern Russia, torrential rains are still wreaking havoc. They have caused flash floods which disrupt lives and cause significant damage. Officials in the city that hosted the Winter Olympics activated an emergency alarm system Saturday night. They advised residents to take shelter inside, but also be available for evacuations.Around 11pm, emergency sirens could be heard in Sochi as storms continued to batter the city for the second consecutive day. This caused more chaos and flooding.Multiple videos shared online have shown the extent of the calamity, with one dramatic clip captured by a family trapped inside a half-flooded vehicle as it is being swept away along a major Donskaya street.Further on, rescue crews raced to save several people trapped in a bus.On Saturday, emergency services dealt with the aftermath of Friday's storm and warned that more severe weather is possible. The authorities strongly advised residents not to travel on the streets and not to use personal vehicles.