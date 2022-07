© picture alliance via Getty Images

Germany is set to re-impose its mask mandate in September despite the summer COVID wave already "losing momentum," indicating such rules are being made permanent.Ludicrously, such measures are being finalized months in advance when nobody even knows what the COVID situation will be later in the year.Buschmann also acknowledged that the summer COVID wave in the country is already "losing momentum," but Germans will be forced to wear face coverings anyway.The measures will be sent to parliament in September, where they are likely to be voted into law."The effectiveness of masks for individuals indoors is undisputed," said Buschmann. "That's why a form of mask requirement indoors will certainly play a role in our concept."We previously reported on the comments of UK government SAGE adviser Dr Colin Axon, who dismissed masks as "comfort blankets" that do virtually nothing, noting that the COVID-19 virus particle is up to 5,000 times smaller than the holes in the mask."The small sizes are not easily understood but an imperfect analogy would be to imagine marbles fired at builders' scaffolding, some might hit a pole and rebound, but obviously most will fly through," Axon said.the Spectator reported study conducted in Germany also found that the reading ability of children has plummeted compared to pre-COVID times thanks to lockdown policies that led to the closure of schools.Speech therapist Jaclyn Theek said that mask wearing during the pandemic has caused a 364% increase in patient referrals of babies and toddlers.