In the last week, the alert level was raised at the Tsurumidake volcano which more than 100,000 people live in close proximity to. Also, the Raung volcano produced an earthquake swarm which was associated with an increase in sulfur dioxide emissions. Clearly, magma is present at depth. And, also in Japan, the Tomachidake volcano is showing signs of unrest. This video will discuss these volcano related news stories, as told and analyzed by a volcanologist.