erupt
Sakurajima volcano erupted in Japan on July 17th 2022.

A pillar of smoke and ash was expelled to a height of nearly 3 kilometers.

Lava bombs were emitted into the surrounding area by the eruption.

Warnings are in place for ash fall in the surrounding area for the coming days.

Flights are on alert with the smoke set to affect plane travel.

Citizens have been advised to remain clear of the volcano during this period.