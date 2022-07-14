© Mindaugas Kulbis/AP Photo



New EU guidance has removed the majority of restrictions on the transit of Russian goods to the country's exclave of Kaliningrad, Governor Anton Alikhanov said on Thursday. Adding that Russia will continue to seek the removal of the road transit ban.On Wednesday, the EU Commission issued "additional guidance" after Lithuania, citing EU sanctions against Moscow, banned shipments via its territory. Russia called the measures unprecedented and illegal, as they affect access to its own territory. The EU Commission's latest guidance allows Russia to resume rail transit under certain conditions.In an interview with Rossiya 1 TV Channel, Alikhanov described the EU's move as a victory for Russian diplomacy, explaining thatimposed on Kaliningrad transit."The first deliveries of goods, he added, will begin "today or tomorrow." He emphasized that resumption of rail transit is especially important for the transportation of building materials and metals., which are subject to transit.Meanwhile, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte, speaking to the press on Thursday, confirmed that her country intends to follow EU guidance. She cited three reasons: respect for the EU Commission as an institution, the fact that the rules apply not only to Lithuania but to the "entire EU" and, most importantly, "respect for transatlantic unity."On Tuesday, Lithuania's Customs Department reported it had stopped 34 trucks trying to cross its border from Kaliningrad and Belarus because they were transporting "sanctioned goods." The trucks were forced to return to the territories of Russia and Belarus, it added. The vehicles were transporting car parts, furniture, glass, and alcohol, it revealed.