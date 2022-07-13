© The Cradle



Europe's dependency

Reducing reliance on Russia

What's the plan?

Increase non-Russian LNG imports by 50 bcm Increase non-Russian pipeline imports by 10 bcm. Increase biomethane production by 3.5 bcm.

Energy savings to cut demand by 14 bcm Rooftop solar power to reduce gas demand by 2.5 bcm Heat pumps to reduce gas demand by 1.5 bcm Deploying wind and solar in the power sector to reduce gas demand by 20 bcm.

Increasing non-Russian LNG

Switching dependency from Russia to the US

The bottom line is that it will be

impossible

for the EU to increase their LNG imports by the crucial 50 bcm milestone.

Where are the non-Russian gas pipelines?

Trading dependencies