Japan's Meteorological Agency has issued information on record hourly rainfall for six areas in Saitama Prefecture, near Tokyo.

Weather radar shows that an area around Hatoyama Town had about 100 millimeters of rain during three separate hours on Tuesday -- the hour until 5:50 p.m., the hour until 7 p.m. and the hour until 8:10 p.m.

Roughly the same amount of rain was observed around Higashimatsuyama City in the hour until 6:30 p.m.

Radar also shows an area around Ranzan Town had about 110 millimeters of rain in the hour through 7:10 p.m.



In an area around Ogose Town, radar indicated that 100 millimeters of rain fell in the hour until 8 p.m.

The same amount was indicated around Sakado City in the hour until 8:50 p.m.

Around Moroyama Town, radar showed 120 millimeters of rain fell in the hour until 8:30 p.m.

A downpour of 80 millimeters was observed at Annaka City in Gunma Prefecture, also near Tokyo, in the hour until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Weather officials are warning of landslides, flooding in low-lying areas and rapid swelling of rivers. They are also urging caution for lightning strikes, sudden gusts and hailstorms.