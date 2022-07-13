Japan's Meteorological Agency has issued information on record hourly rainfall for six areas in Saitama Prefecture, near Tokyo.-- the hour until 5:50 p.m., the hour until 7 p.m. and the hour until 8:10 p.m.A downpour of 80 millimeters was observed at Annaka City in Gunma Prefecture, also near Tokyo, in the hour until 6 p.m. Tuesday.Weather officials are warning of landslides, flooding in low-lying areas and rapid swelling of rivers. They are also urging caution for lightning strikes, sudden gusts and hailstorms.