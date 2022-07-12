quake
UTC time: Monday, July 11, 2022 21:10 PM
Magnitude Type: mww
USGS page: M 6.0 - 84 km ESE of Port-Vila, Vanuatu
USGS status: Reviewed by a seismologist
Reports from the public: 3 people

10 km depth