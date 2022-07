UTC time: Monday, July 11, 2022 21:10 PMYour time: Monday, July 11, 2022 at 10:10 PM GMT+1Magnitude Type: mwwUSGS page: M 6.0 - 84 km ESE of Port-Vila, Vanuatu USGS status: Reviewed by a seismologistReports from the public: 3 people10 km depth