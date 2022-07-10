This week there were several major news stories related to volcanoes. In Guatemala, Volcan Fuego produced a long duration pyroclastic flow which travelled 6 kilometers away from its summit. It stopped only a short distance from a local town.Meanwhile, in the Philippines, the Phivolcs disaster agency released a special warning regarding the Kanlaon volcano. And, in Alaska, two volcanoes which have each not erupted in about a century produced a several thousand foot tall plume of ash.This video will discuss these volcano related news stories, as told and analyzed by a volcanologist.