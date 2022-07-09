© unknown



"One prominent member, S2, behaves like a large person sitting in front of you in a movie theater: it blocks your view of what's important. The view into the center of our galaxy is therefore often obscured by S2. However, in brief moments we can observe the surroundings of the central black hole."

"For a star to be in a stable orbit so close and fast in the vicinity of a supermassive black hole was completely unexpected and marks the limit that can be observed with traditional telescopes."

"The short-period, compact orbit of S4716 is quite puzzling. Stars cannot form so easily near the black hole. S4716 had to move inwards, for example by approaching other stars and objects in the S cluster, which caused its orbit to shrink significantly."

Researchers at the University of Cologne and Masaryk University in Brno (Czech Republic) have discovered the fastest known star, which travels around a black hole in record time.S4716 comes as close as 100 AU (astronomical unit) to the black hole — a small distance by astronomical standards. One AU corresponds to 149,597,870 kilometers. The study has been published in The Astrophysical Journal.In the vicinity of the black hole at the center of our galaxy is a densely packed cluster of stars. This cluster, calledis home to well over a hundred stars that differ in their brightness and mass. S stars move particularly fast.Dr. Florian Peissker, lead author of the new study. said:By means of continuously refining methods of analysis, together with observations covering almost twenty years, the scientist now identified without a doubt a star that travels around the central supermassive black hole in just four years.Peissker said:Moreover, the discovery sheds new light on the origin and evolution of the orbit of fast-moving stars in the heart of the Milky Way.Michael Zajaček, an astrophysicist at Masaryk University in Brno who was involved in the study, said: