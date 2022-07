Farmers all across the Netherlands have banded together in recent weeks to protest newly proposed emission cuts that would devastate the livestock industry, with farmers shutting down major city centers, distribution centers, airports, and more across the small European country.On Tuesday evening, police fired upon farmers in their tractors.Police said that they were responding to a "threatening situation" in which farmers were attempting to drive their tractors into officers and service vehicles at just before 11 pm.According to Friesland police, officers issued warning shots as well as more targeted shots.One tractor was shot, with the tractor being stopped shortly after. Three people were arrested, and no injuries were reported.Due to shots being fired, The Rijksrecherche, the Dutch government's internal investigator, has been requested to conduct an investigation into the matter.According to ABC News , the ruling coalition of the Netherlands wants to cut down on pollution emissions, primarily nitrogen oxide and ammonia, by 50 percent across the country by 2030."The honest message ... is that not all farmers can continue their business," and those who do continue will likely have to farm differently, the government said in a statement this month, according to ABC News Farmers have gathered across the country in the tens of thousands in recent weeks to protest these new environmental goals, saying thatAccording to ABC News , the farmers also say the government is not giving them a clear picture of their futures amidst these proposed reforms.