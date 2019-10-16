Traffic on some of the busiest roads in the Netherlands ground to a halt on Wednesday as Dutch farmers ramped up protests against farming taking the rap for climate change."Last year you didn't hear anything about nitrogen, and now suddenly it's a mortal question," farmer Micha Bouwer of the Farmers Defence Force told state broadcaster NOS.While livestock farming is among the chief causes of nitrogen pollution,The protest campaign follows Dutch court rulings that the government has an obligation to cut greenhouse emissions more significantly "in order to protect the life and family life of citizens" in the country.Dutch politicians are reportedly considering, in opposition to concern from farmers and farming groups.Prime Minister Mark Rutte warned the protesters on Wednesday that they are entitled to demonstrate but "must follow the rules of the authorities.""If you don't do that, you are in violation and the criminal law applies."