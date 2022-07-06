The first one predicts what the new JWST telescope will find — further refuting the Big Bang, expanding universe, hypothesis.
The second paper shows, with the latest data, how large-scale structures could not have formed in the time since the hypothesized Big Bang — and how they really formed from plasma filamentation.
The third paper summarizes the evidence against the Big Bang hypothesis, which is contradicted by at least 16 independent sets of data and supported by only one. It also shows how a universe without a Big Bang evolved into the one that we currently observe.
These papers were refused publication even on the arXiv pre-print website that supposedly allows all researchers to publish without peer review. But you can read them here. To get a non-specialist summary of what the papers show, watch our new video below.
The Censored Cosmology Papers - Download & Read
- Will LCDM cosmology survive the James Webb Space Telescope? By Riccardo Scarpa and Eric J. Lerner (download PDF here)
- Observations of Large-Scale Structures Contradict the Predictions of the Big Bang Hypothesis But Confirm Plasma Theory by Eric J. Lerner (download PDF here)
- The Big Bang Never Happened — A Reassessment of the Galactic Origin of Light Elements (GOLE) Hypothesis and its Implications by Eric J. Lerner (download PDF here)