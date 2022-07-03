The flood turned the city upside down in an hour. Severe flood in Craiova, RomaniaA severe storm caused damage in Craiova. Several cars were swept away by water, and on some streets, water seeped under the asphalt and inflated it until it broke. In other neighborhoods, water accumulated on the road was up to half the doors of the car.The storm in Craiova lasted 50 minutes. There was so much water on the streets that it just took the cars out of the parking lot.Meteorologists announced a red alert for heavy rains and hail for some districts of the country.