The record-breaking figure, up from 8.1% in May, spells bad news for the European economy, which is currently dealing with several challenges at the same time: the war in Ukraine, dwindling supplies of Russian gas, global food insecurity, disrupted supply chains and the ripple effects from stringent lockdowns in China.
Comment: Obviously Europe's energy supplies aren't 'dwindling' because Russia is running low, obviously, Europe's pathocrats are choosing to sanction them, refusing to pay for them, or they're hindering the return of crucial parts for the running of the pipes.
Energy continues to be the main driver of expensive prices, with a 41.9% price on an annual basis, as EU countries rush to replace cheap Russian fossil fuels with alternative, high-priced suppliers.
Comment: The EU is rushing to nowhere very fast, because experts have repeatedly stated there is no sufficient alternative to Russian energy.
Unprocessed food, like vegetables and fruit, are also experiencing a marked increase (11.1%) as high gas prices turn fertilisers costlier for farmers and producers.
Comment: Again, the EU is doing this to itself; in pushing their nefarious green agenda they're forcing farmers in the Netherlands to shut down, and they're refusing to allow Africa to buy fertilizer from Russia (one of the world's primary suppliers), they're also discouraging them from building their own plants.
No EU country is spared from the pains of inflation, which has never been been so high in the history of the single currency. The phenomenon has become an extremely pressing and intricate challenge for policymakers, companies and consumers.
The Baltic countries remain particularly affected by the upward trend in prices -- Estonia (22%), Lithuania (20.5%) and Latvia (19%) -- due to their heavy reliance on foreign imports to meet their energy needs.
The eurozone countries with the lowest inflation numbers are still Malta (6.1%) and France (6.5%). France obtains most of its electricity from nuclear power, shielding the country from the volatility of gas markets.
The latest inflation reading from Eurostat comes weeks after the European Central Bank (ECB) announced the first hike of interest rates in more than a decade with the goal of bringing down prices.
ECB President Christine Lagarde said her institution will continue to raise interest rates if the inflation situation deteriorates, something June's data appears to confirm.
The 8.6% figure registered last month is more than four times the 2% annual target set by the ECB.