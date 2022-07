© Michael Probst/AP



if the inflation situation deteriorates, something June's data appears to confirm

Soaring energy prices have pushed inflation across the eurozone to a new high of 8.6% in June.The record-breaking figure,, spells bad news for the European economy, which is currently dealing with several challenges at the same time: the war in Ukraine,cheap Russian fossil fuels with alternative, high-priced suppliers.No EU country is spared from the pains of inflation, which has never been been so high in the history of the single currency. The phenomenon has become an extremely pressing and intricate challenge for policymakers, companies and consumers.The Baltic countries remain particularly affected by the upward trend in prices -- Estonia (22%),The eurozone countries with the lowest inflation numbers are still Malta (6.1%) and, shielding the country from the volatility of gas markets.The latest inflation reading from Eurostat comes weeks after the European Central Bank (ECB) announced the first hike of interest rates in more than a decade with the goal of bringing down prices.ECB President Christine Lagarde said her institution will continue to raise interest rates