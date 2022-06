© Pixabay / qimono

Some 44% of the planet's waterways contain high levels of pharmaceuticals, a new study claims.A shocking, according to a research team who published their findings on Wednesday in the journal Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry.These included antidepressants, antihistamines, benzodiazepines, painkillers, and stimulants.Bouzas-Monroy, who claimed the study was "the first global assessment" of pharmaceutical contamination in waterways, warned that humans should be "doing much more to reduce the emissions of these substances into the environment."The US Geological Survey has been monitoring the problem in the US since 2002, when it found at least seven chemicals in over half the waterways it tested. In 2019, the agency found similar levels of contamination in a sample of 1,120 wells and streams used as a source of drinking water.Bouzas-Monroy's study also mentioned the high levels of non-pharmaceutical contamination plaguing the world's waterways, from industrial chemicals and pesticides to heavy metals like lead.Many US water utilities do not even test for pharmaceuticals, since the long-term health effects of consuming trace amounts of such drugs on humans or animals have not been adequately studied.Fluoxetine, the generic name of popular antidepressant Prozac, is a common waterway contaminant (found in several of the samples studied by Bouzas-Monroy) that causes marked behavioral changes in fish, rendering them less sexually aggressive and less motivated to hunt for food. The effect may linger as long as three generations, meaning populations remain affected long after any cleanup takes place.And even when contaminants are known to cause harm to humans, as with the high levels of lead and other metals in and around Flint, Michigan, cleanup can take years, if it happens at all.