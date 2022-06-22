flood
Heavy rain has caused severe flooding in Huaihua, Hunan, China on June 20th 2022.

The floods follow several days of continuous rain in the region.

Buildings were destroyed, as the force of the water destroyed walls.

Farmlands were flooded, destroying crops and produce.

Roads were flooded, with some collapsing, isolating areas.

The rain caused landslides, which blocked railways, causing further disruption.