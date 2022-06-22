© Government of Côte d’Ivoire



Heavy rain has once again caused flooding and landslides in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast), where authorities say at least 6 people have died.Heavy rainfall overnight from 20 to 21 June 2022 triggered flash flooding and landslides in parts of Abidjan.As of 21 June, the Civil Protection Agency reported 6 people had died including 4 children aged 4 to 15, all from the same family, who lost their lives in the village of Angorankoi in the commune of Bingerville, after part of their house collapsed due to rising waters.A government delegation visited the site of the incident on 21 June, concluding there are still enormous risks to the resident population who should be moved to a more secure site in order to avoid further tragedies.Flooding damaged homes and roads in other areas of Bingerville commune, situated to the east of the city. Residents were forced to take refuge on the roofs or upper floors of their homes. Two people died in separate incidents after being swept away by flood waters. One of the victims was in a vehicle at the time.Civil Defence reported flooding in other neighbourhoods of Abidjan left several key roads unusable. Firefighters reported they rescued over 90 people in different areas including Yopougon, Bingerville andCocody.