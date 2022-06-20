This season's Acc. SMB (blue line) vs 1981-2010 mean (grey line) [ DMI

If you want proof of mainstream media manipulation and agenda driving drivel, you need look no further than the "official" reporting of the Greenland ice sheet - the poster child for anthropogenic global warming. If today's intensifying energy crisis wasn't rooted in said obfuscations, all of this would be laughable.Impressive surface mass balance (SMB) readings - a calculation to determine the 'health' of a glacier - have been posted across the Greenland ice sheet all season. But the cherry, at least for me, is taken by Saturday's record-smashing 7 Gigaton GAIN - particularly when you consider the glacier should be losing mass at this time of year.The MSM appears to love dumb, decontextualized headlines to advance their AGW narrative. So here's one for them:Greenland's Recent SMB Gains Enough To Bury Central Park, New York City Under 7,833 Feet Of Ice... (it's true, do the math).This unprecedented mid-June GAIN has helped push the ice sheet's SMB well-above the 1981-2010 average:Greenland is defying AGW Party orders, refusing to melt as prophesied. And this year is far from an anomaly. Since 2016, an overall net gain has been detected.Here's the 2016-2017 season:And here's 2017-2018:The incompetence/fraud is clearer than ever.Also on full display is the power of propaganda and indoctrination.Despite decades of reliable satellite measurements, which have resulted in unambiguous and unalarming data, the official narrative remains one of fire and brimstone, one hellbent on pushing a suicidal demonizing of affordable and reliable fossil fuels.It is indeed true that the Greenland ice sheet lost mass from around 1995 to 2012; however, that trend of loss has now reversed, almost completely. Like the gradual turning of a vast ship, from the year's 2010 to 2015 Greenland's SMB changed course and has been on an upward trajectory ever since:And now we have 2021/2022 season advancing that trend of growth:If ever you want to convince someone 'on the fence' of the global warming scam, point them to the "official" reporting of Greenland's surface mass balance. It also stands that even the staunchest of alarmists can have no comeback to the blatant obfuscation and propagandizing on show.