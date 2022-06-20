In the last week, an earthquake swam began underneath the dangerous Mount Teide volcano in the Spanish Canary Islands. In only 24 hours, it produced the number of earthquakes typically seen in 6 months at the volcano. Meanwhile in Indonesia, the Ibu volcano produced an unusually large explosion on June 6th. Since then, its eruptive intensity has remained above normal. And, in Alaska, the Davidof volcano experienced a major earthquake which resulted in potentially secondary volcanic earthquakes. This video will discuss these volcano related news stories, as told and analyzed by a volcanologist.