At least 6 people have died in a landslide Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast), after heavy rainfall on 16 June 2022.The landslide occurred in Mossikro in the commune of Attécoubé. At least 2 homes collapsed, burying residents inside. Search and rescue teams from Police, Civil Protection and the Military Fire Service (GSPM) attended the scene. As of late 16 June, firefighters confirmed 6 people had died and 2 were injured. The injured were taken to Treichville University Hospital by ambulance.Many areas of the city are vulnerable to flash floods and landslides following heavy rainfall. At least 18 people died after torrential rain triggered flooding in Abidjan and a landslide in Anyama to north of the city in June 2020.Earlier this year Civil Protection reported 3 people died in San-Pedro, after heavy rain caused a landslide on 20 May 2022.Heavy rain also affected parts of neighbouring Ghana over the last few days. Flooding affected wide areas of the capital, Accra. Images shared on Social Media showed damaging floods in Taifa town in the Ga East Municipal District in the Greater Accra Region. As of 16 June no injuries or fatalities were reported. Military were deployed to affected areas of Greater Accra to help rescue flood victims.During this period flooding was also reported in Koforidua in the Eastern Region and Cape Coast in the Central Region.