Musk made the revelation after tweeting that he had backed the Republican candidate who made history in south Texas on Tuesday night.
"I voted for Mayra Flores - first time I ever voted Republican," Musk tweeted. "Massive red wave in 2022."
When asked online who he was leaning toward supporting for the 2024 presidential election, Musk responded, "DeSantis. I supported Yang last time, but DeSantis has a better chance of winning," Musk later added.
Musk recently doubled down on supporting the Republican Party for the upcoming midterms because of how Democrats have treated him. Musk wrote on Twitter:
"I support free speech, but not any one candidate. In fact, I gave money to & voted for Hillary & then voted for Biden. However, given unprovoked attacks by leading Democrats against me & a very cold shoulder to Tesla & SpaceX, I intend to vote Republican in November.Musk said Democrats were controlled by unions, which he said was "just another form of monopoly," and class-action lawyers.
"I voted overwhelmingly for Democrats, historically. Like I'm not sure, I might never have voted for a Republican, just to be clear. Now this election I will."
Musk later explained why he voted for Democrats in previous elections and why he can no longer support them moving forward.
"In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold."Musk also took shots at both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump back in May.
"Even though I think a less divisive candidate would be better in 2024, I still think Trump should be restored to Twitter. Biden's mistake is that he thinks he was elected to transform the country, but actually everyone just wanted less drama."Musk has taken shots at big government in the past, which is the core theme of the Democrat Party. Musk told The Wall Street Journal:
"It does not make sense to take the job of capital allocation away from people with a demonstrated great skill in capital allocation and give it to an entity that has demonstrated very poor skill in capital allocation. Think of the government essentially as a corporation in the limit. The government is simply the biggest corporation, with a monopoly on violence and where you have no recourse."Musk has repeatedly gone after the political Left in recent years for a variety of issues ranging from policy to wokeness. He said late last year:
"[Wokeness] is a prevalent mind virus, and arguably one of the biggest threats to modern civilization. At its heart, wokeness is divisive, exclusionary, and hateful. It basically gives mean people a reason, it gives them a shield to be mean and cruel, armored in false virtue."