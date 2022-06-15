© Forecast Weather Greece



Intense weather phenomena are currently underway in Thessaloniki, while the Fire Department has received hundreds of calls.Heavy rain and hail hit areas of the city, while roads were flooded and cars were turned into "boats".Heavy rainfall was observed in many areas of western Thessaloniki, such as Polichni, Efkarpia, Sykies, Evosmo and Ampelokipi.Lagada Street was closed due to the weather. By 18:00, the Fire Brigade had received 220 calls, mainly for cutting down trees, pumping water and transporting people to a safe place.(Translated by Google)