hail
REALLY big hail in Beatrice.

The hail is causing damage in southeast Nebraska.

Storms formed Saturday afternoon and dropped 2-3.75″ hail with confirmed tornadoes in portions of SE Nebraska.

Tornadoes were confirmed 4 miles SW of Barneston as well as over Wymore, which is 12 miles SE of Beatrice.

This was happening around 5:30pm Saturday.