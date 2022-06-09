Society's Child
German-Armenian man rams car into crowd of shoppers in Berlin, kills teacher & injures 14 children
The Guardian
Wed, 08 Jun 2022 19:16 UTC
The man drove into people on a street corner before getting the car back on the road and crashing into a shop window further on.
Berlin police said the schoolchildren and their teacher were visiting the capital from the central German state of Hesse. "Their teacher died at the scene," Berlin police wrote on Twitter. "Their loved ones have been informed and are being cared for."
Six of the 14 hurt have life-threatening injuries and another three have serious injuries.
Berlin's top security official, Iris Spranger, said the "evidence suggests this is a case of a mentally ill person running amok".
Spranger said posters were found in the man's car "in which he expressed views about Turkey" but she refuted an earlier report from the Bild tabloid that a letter of confession had been found in the car.
A criminal investigator was cited anonymously in Bild as saying the crash was "in no way an accident", but that the driver - referred to only as Gor H - was "running amok".
After his silver Renault Clio went into a crowd of people on the pavement at about 10.30am, the man returned to the road before again mounting the pavement and finally crashing into the shopfront window of a branch of the cosmetics chain Douglas.
The driver was detained after being restrained by passersby near the site of the crash.
The man was known to police for property offences, which can include burglary or theft, but not for holding extremist political or religious views, reported Bild.
The incident took place on Wednesday on a road adjacent to Breitscheidplatz square, the scene of a fatal attack on 19 December 2016, when Anis Amri, a rejected Tunisian asylum seeker with Islamist links, hijacked a truck, killed the driver and then ploughed it into a crowded Christmas market, killing 12 more people and injuring dozens of others.
Concrete barriers were subsequently installed around the square to prevent similar terror attacks. Earlier this year the Berlin senate had announced proposals to remove the bollards and instead ban cars from the northern side of the square.
"We don't know whether this was a deliberate act or a traffic accident," a police spokesperson told the Berlin newspaper Tagesspiegel. "We have detained the driver and are shedding light on the matter."
About 130 police officers and 80 fire service quickly arrived at the scene and closed off streets surrounding the site.
The actor John Barrowman posted a video from the scene on Twitter, in which he described seeing what appeared to be a car deliberately driving into crowds of people. "There's lots of police, there's a dead body in the middle of the road, there's a lot of people walking with limps and injuries."
Barrowman, known for his appearances in Doctor Who and Torchwood, said he saw a car mount the pavement outside an Italian restaurant on the corner of Rankestrasse and Tauentzienstrasse, then drive back on to the road before again mounting the pavement further down.
The German government said it was "very concerned and shocked" by the "terrible incident in Berlin, according to a spokesperson.
The Berlin mayor, Franziska Giffey, said she was "deeply shocked" by the incident and that authorities were keeping an open mind about possible motives. She said the crash brought back "terrible memories" of the Breitscheidplatz truck attack.
The district mayor of Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf, Kirstin Bauch, said the scenes reminded her of an incident in February 2016, when a speeding driver taking part in an illegal race crashed into a Jeep at a crossing with the same road, killing the pensioner behind the steering wheel. "We have to do everything to ensure that such grave accidents can be avoided in the future," she said.
Comment: It seems the spate of car ramming attacks is seeing a resurgence, with the following just a few months ago in March: 6 dead after man 'deliberately' ploughs car through crowd at annual folklore parade in Belgium