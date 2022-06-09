the scene of a fatal attack on 19 December 2016

A man has been detained after driving his car into a crowd of people in western Berlin, killing a teacher and injuring 14 children who were on a school trip, police have said.Berlin police said the schoolchildren and their teacher. "Their teacher died at the scene," Berlin police wrote on Twitter. "Their loved ones have been informed and are being cared for."Authorities are trying to determine whether the man, identified as 29-year-old German-Armenian who lived in Berlin, deliberately drove into pedestrians or whether it was an accident, possibly caused by a medical emergency.Berlin's top security official, Iris Spranger, said theSpranger saidbut she refuted an earlier report from the Bild tabloid that a letter of confession had been found in the car.A criminal investigator was cited anonymously in Bild as saying the crash was "in no way an accident", but that the driver - referred to only as Gor H - was "running amok".After his silver Renault Clio went into a crowd of people on the pavement at about 10.30am, the man returned to the road before again mounting the pavement and finally crashing into the shopfront window of a branch of the cosmetics chain Douglas.The driver was detained after being restrained by passersby near the site of the crash.The man, reported Bild.The incident, killing 12 more people and injuring dozens of others.Concrete barriers were subsequently installed around the square to prevent similar terror attacks. Earlier this year the Berlin senate had announced proposals to remove the bollards and instead ban cars from the northern side of the square."We don't know whether this was a deliberate act or a traffic accident," a police spokesperson told the Berlin newspaper Tagesspiegel. "We have detained the driver and are shedding light on the matter."About 130 police officers and 80 fire service quickly arrived at the scene and closed off streets surrounding the site.The actor John Barrowman posted a video from the scene on Twitter, in which he described seeing what appeared to be a car deliberately driving into crowds of people. "There's lots of police, there's a dead body in the middle of the road,Barrowman, known for his appearances in Doctor Who and Torchwood, saidThe German government said it was "very concerned and shocked" by the "terrible incident in Berlin, according to a spokesperson.The Berlin mayor, Franziska Giffey, said she was "deeply shocked" by the incident and that authorities were keeping an open mind about possible motives. She said the crash brought back "terrible memories" of the Breitscheidplatz truck attack.The district mayor of Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf, Kirstin Bauch, said. "We have to do everything to ensure that such grave accidents can be avoided in the future," she said.