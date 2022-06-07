In the last week, Mount Etna in Italy produced one of its largest lava flows during the last 48 months, sending a flow of molten rock 4 kilometers to the east. Meanwhile in Iceland, the Askja volcano is continuing to show signs of unrest through continued magmatic uplift and occasional earthquake swarms. And, in Costa Rica, the Rincon de la Vieja volcano produced a series of phreatic explosions, bringing its total phreatic eruption count during the month of May to nearly 50. This video will discuss these volcano related news stories, as told and analyzed by a volcanologist.