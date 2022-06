Doctors file lawsuit claiming FDA unlawfully blocking use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19

"did not engage in reasoned decision making when it acted in a formal, conclusory, and unequivocal manner to prevent or otherwise interfere with the use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19."

"Sadly, fighting the system has been a much bigger challenge than fighting the disease. Despite my excellent track record treating COVID patients, the FDA's smear campaign against ivermectin continues to be a daily hurdle to overcome."

"Pronouncements from the FDA against the use of ivermectin have been the basis for disciplinary actions against doctors, interfere with the doctor-patient relationship, and have had a severe chilling effect on the use of life-saving medication for a deadly disease."

A group of doctors filed a lawsuit on Thursday claiming that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is unlawfully prohibiting them from using ivermectin to treat COVID-19.by prohibiting the use of ivermectin to treat COVID and the agency alsoThe doctors also accused the FDA ofBowden commented on the filing in a press release from Boyden Gray & Associates , the law firm representing her and the other doctors.Plaintiff Apter noted:Marik called the FDA's comments on ivermectin "misleading" and saidWhile the FDA has dedicated a whole page on its website to "Why You Should Not Use Ivermectin to Treat or Prevent COVID-19," some states are taking measures to counter the agency. Last month, theto treat COVID.