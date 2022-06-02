Snow covered vehicles at Perisher Resort in the NSW Snowy Mountains yesterday.
Reggae Elliss is back with the first snow report for 2022 Australian season and it's looking good after 40cms of snow this week and some set to open for the season this Sat, June 4. Presented by XTM



Snowmobiles all but swallowed up at Perisher, where 20cm fell in less than 24 hours.
