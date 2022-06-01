Earth Changes
EF-2 tornado in Forada caused 'extensive' damage - 4 tornadoes confirmed in Minnesota
FOX 9
Tue, 31 May 2022 13:35 UTC
Weather officials say an EF-2 tornado caused "quite extensive" damage in Forada. Survey teams estimate the max wind speeds were 120 mph with a half-mile path width and evidence of multiple vortexes.
Some of the worst damage was spotted in the small city of Forada, Minnesota, just south of Alexandria. Photos and videos from storm chasers show significant damage through a neighborhood along Maple Lake, Minnesota. Officials told FOX 9 the damage impacted 75 structures in the community of only about 175 residents.
Tuesday, FOX 9 saw crews out working to clean up and repair some of the damage from the storms. But it's clear there is a lot of work left to be done.
Douglas County officials say that after search and rescue operations, there aren't any reports of deaths or major injuries as a result of the storms.
Along with the Forada tornado, the National Weather Service confirmed four other tornadoes in Minnesota for Monday's storms: an EF-1 near Eagle Bend, an EF-1 in Plato, and a tornado that tracked across four countries between Appleton, Minnesota and Glenwood.
- Think you have Monkeypox? Watch for these ten strange symptoms
- Israel in danger of having increased US military aid after killing of journalist
- Yemen urges Bono don't even think about it
- Washington Post Condemns Musk For Criticizing Twitter Employee Instead Of Publishing Her Address And Showing Up At Her Sister's House
- People who say they aren't censoring anyone really mad they won't be able to censor anyone
- COVID resigns from Kamala Harris due to 'harsh work environment'
- Liberals concerned about account that makes them look bad by just sharing their actual words
- Racist Twitter board declares they would rather go bankrupt than be owned by an African American
- Pigeon poops on Biden after mistaking him for a statue
- You know things are bad when Saudi state TV mocks Joe Biden
- Twitter transforms into pleasant workplace, after all the angry Leftists quit in protest
- Father of 5-year-old pterodactyl: It's not easy to get species-affirming care in America
- JP Sears hosts Klaus ('you'll own nothing') Schwab in exclusive tell-all interview!
- Man in Star Wars shirt eating $12 Mickey Mouse-shaped pretzel wonders 'Where does Disney get so much money to push its leftist agenda?'
- Twitter Workers Worried Elon Musk Will Turn Their Free Speech Platform Into Platform That Allows Free Speech
- Rachel Levine is 100% woman and we are sorry for calling her a man
- Rat colony beneath D.C. disgusted to find city infested with politicians
- Company that fueled violence in Myanmar worried about TikTok
- Hole in one: Trump issues statement on '100% true' sporting feat
- 'Regina, change' what Biden said, clarifies White House Blinken
"Mr. President, the GLADIO system has operated for four decades under various names. It has operated clandestinely, and we are entitled to attribute to it all the destabilization, all the provocation and all the terrorism that have occurred in our countries over these four decades, and to say that, actively or passively, it must have had an involvement. It was set up by the CIA and NATO which, while purporting to defend democracy, were actually undermining it and using it for their own nefarious purposes."
~ Greek MEP at a European Parliament debate about 'Operation GLADIO', 22 November 1990
Whats even scarier is when we hear someone else's thought...as if they actually said something out loud.... :O
HRC could grab a handgun (you know, one of those evil 9mm), walk down Pennsylvania Avenue, shoot a random stranger while a dozen passersby took...
I thought it was because of the 'long haul' plan to industrial Africa with the global corporates developing on site resources. That way everybody...
By many accounts throughout this trial, Depp's substance abuse/use increased dramatically after he became involved with Heard. From the outside...
“There is a careful balancing act” for all the protagonists, all are walking a tightrope and all risk falling. To avoid the cataclysmic war they...