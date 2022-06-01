The National Weather Service has confirmed four tornadoes in Minnesota from the storms on Memorial Day.Weather officials say an EF-2 tornado caused "quite extensive" damage in Forada.Some of the worst damage was spotted in the small city of Forada, Minnesota, just south of Alexandria. Photos and videos from storm chasers show significant damage through a neighborhood along Maple Lake, Minnesota. Officials told FOX 9 the damage impacted 75 structures in the community of only about 175 residents.Tuesday, FOX 9 saw crews out working to clean up and repair some of the damage from the storms. But it's clear there is a lot of work left to be done.Douglas County officials say that after search and rescue operations, there aren't any reports of deaths or major injuries as a result of the storms.Along with the Forada tornado, the National Weather Service confirmed four other tornadoes in Minnesota for Monday's storms: an EF-1 near Eagle Bend, an EF-1 in Plato, and a tornado that tracked across four countries between Appleton, Minnesota and Glenwood.