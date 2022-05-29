In the last week, it was discovered that the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcano is still erupting. New information shows that the volcano produced a VEI 6 eruption, deepening its caldera by more than 700 meters or 2000 feet. Meanwhile in Hawaii, a moderate magnitude earthquake occurred on the flanks of the Hualalai volcano, leading some to suspect that it was volcanic in origin. And, in Papua New Guinea, magmatic uplift was detected at a volcano which has not erupted in more than 135 years. This video will discuss these volcano related news stories, as told and analyzed by a volcanologist.