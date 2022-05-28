© Getty Images / Janos Kummer



"And, in my opinion, it would be very appropriate if something happened to it.

Ukraine has "a wonderful lever of pressure" on Hungary via the Druzhba - which translates to 'Friendship' - oil pipeline, Ukrainian energy minister adviser Lana Zerkal claimed on Thursday.Speaking during an online discussion at the Kiev Security Forum,. Western countries have imposed harsh restrictions since late February, when Moscow launched its military attack on Ukraine.In Zerkal's opinion, Hungary is using the Russian military offensive as an instrument to achieve its own goals and thinks that now it "can demand anything" from the EU.But, again, it is in the hands of the government and the president to make decisions on political issues, to decide if we really want to talk to [Hungarian President Viktor] Orban in a language that he understands and that he imposes on the EU,Zerkal stressed.Zerkal later took to Facebook to clarify "her humble opinion" that "caused a diplomatic scandal," saying "facts are a stubborn thing.""But, to calm the situation, it is worth specifying that the official position of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine on this matter is unchanged.While Zerkal's words have already started to spread through Hungarian media, official Budapest has yet to comment on the issue.In a letter to European Council President Charles Michel, seen by the Financial Times, Orban reportedly told the EU that a bloc-wide ban on Russian oil would cause serious problems for his country's economy and thus "urgent investments" from Brussels would be needed instead.Addressing possible sanctions against Russia's oil, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto previously said that Budapest would back a ban on maritime shipments, but not on deliveries through pipelines.Despite the lack of consensus within the EU, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday that the bloc's 27 member states "will reach a breakthrough within days" on an embargo. Any decision on EU sanctions must be made unanimously.Ukraine has consistently called on other European countries to stop buying Russian energy resources, claiming that by doing so they are financing Moscow's military offensive.In turn, Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused European leaders of committing economic "suicide" by attempting to give up Russian energy.