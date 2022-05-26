© Getty Images / Sylvain Sonnet

The suspension of Russian gas supplies would be "a serious blow" to the welfare of the Austrian people as it threatens some 300,000 jobs, Kronen Zeitung newspaper reported citing the Federation of Austrian Industries.Knill said that authorities could first cut off gas to the country's enterprises, which is a major concern for the nation's business owners.He stressed that he sees the danger not so much in the fact that Russia could "turn off the taps," but in the decision of the European Union to stop importing Russian gas. The bloc earlier pledged to abandon fossil fuels by 2040-2050.