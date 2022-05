A tenured professor at Duke University compared mandatory equity training to "Maoist political propaganda workshops," prompting outrage from PhD candidates accusing him of "transphobia & homophobia."On Tuesday, the Department of Molecular Genetics and Microbiology (MGM) at Duke University sent out an email to faculty, staff, postdocs, and trainees informing them of mandatory equity training.The response from one tenured professor caused Alan Rosales to take to Twitter and complain."MGM leadership and department members are working with OIE to design a training module aimed at helping members of our department be fair and welcoming to individuals who differ in their background," the email read.The dates and times are then listed, along with a warning that "Per school of Medicine guidelines, all faculty area session."Not long after, distinguished professor Dr. Bryan Cullen replied to the request."THIS IS NOT OKAY AT ALL!" Rosales said, decrying the fact that Duke "constantly talks about creating an inclusive environment" but dares to support faculty members with alternate viewpoints."Transphobia, homophobia, xenophobia or ANY form of discrimination is never okay!" he added, before urging the university and department to "act accordingly ASAP!" According to another PhD candidate, Dr. Cullen is slated to retire in the near future.Aside from teaching, he is Director of the Center for Virology, and Member of the Duke Cancer Institute.