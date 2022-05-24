© eThekwini Municipality



More heavy rain has caused flooding and landslides in parts of KwaZulu-Natal Province in South Africa. Areas of the province saw devastating flooding last month which left over 400 dead and 40,000 displaced.KwaZulu-Natal Prime Minister Sihle Zikalala said at a press conference, "Overnight on 21 and 22 May 2022, the province yet again underwent some of the worst storms that have been accompanied by floods resulting in destruction that comes with such situations."These heavy rainfalls have resulted into flooding of roads, human settlements, and damage properties. We understand that some areas are inaccessible and have become islands at this stage."The worst of the damage this time around was in areas of eThekwini Municipality. Officials said around 200 people were evacuated from homes in Bluff, Umdloti and Westbrook. eThekwini Municipality reported damage to a water treatment plant at Umdloti and various roads across the municipality. Over 80 centres were set up to accommodate displaced people.Other parts of the province were also affected according to the provincial government, including areas of Ilembe, where a number of household have been left homeless and road network infrastructure damaged and South Uthungulu district where damage to homes prompted several evacuations.